4th place by applause

The second best result of the season arrives at Mugello, in front of the home crowd Luca Marini. The Italian centaur of the Mooney VR46 team came close to the podium in a spectacular challenge entirely within the Ducati family which saw him succumb only in the final laps to the return of Johann Zarco, with the Desmosedici of the Pramac team. but remains thepride for a race conducted as a protagonist Despite right hand injury which understandably limited the possibilities of the #10 a lot.

Too much pain

“I’m very happy with 4th place because it was really an unexpected resultor – commented Marini to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGPhowever admitting that he has lulled the idea of ​​getting on the podium together with his friend Bagnaia and Jorge Martin – obviously when you are 3rd you would like to at least get on the podium. When Zarco passed me, I did everything to stay close and try in the last two laps, but I really couldn’t take it anymore. I couldn’t keep the grip tight at the end of the straight in braking, because there the bike rattles a lot when you’re in the slipstream“.

“I couldn’t get a strong grip on the bike – underlined Marini again, who in any case is currently in aexcellent sixth position in the Drivers’ championship standings – I had to brake a little earlier. I had to slow down because I couldn’t take it anymore. I’m so sorry because a podium here would have been a dream, but I’m postponing this dream to next season“.

Very hot crowd

Obligatory, then, the Final thanks to the Italian publicwho has never failed to support the riders in a setting in Mugello that recalled the golden years of the Valentino Rossi era: “I want to thank all the fans who came to see us, because today was an almost full Mugello, and it was really beautiful. For us drivers it makes a lot of difference to see the grandstands and fields full, with flags and smoke bombs. That’s so cool“Marini concluded.