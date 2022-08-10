Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will start from Serie B, Saturday night in Modena-Frosinone: no Serie A, yet, but it will be shortly for the ‘chosen one’ who has already refereed the Sampdoria match in the first round of the Italian Cup. The designator Gianluca Rocchi made the first choice of the year after days of preparation at Sportilia: Milan-Udinese, the approach of the new Serie A, will be entrusted to the military Marinelli who at the end of last season was stopped after considering (even after the ‘on field review) from a penalty a Medel-Aramu episode. The other match of the Milanese, Inter-Lecce, was assigned to Prontera of the Bologna section.