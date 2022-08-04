A life of luxury! Marina Morinawho represented Peru and She was the second runner-up in Miss World 2002. He was encouraged to grant an interview to “On everyone’s lips” from his home, located in Miraflores. The former beauty queen, who repeatedly commented on Alessia Rovegno in her role as Miss Peru, showed the most peculiar details of her house. Receive all in this note.

Marina Mora surprises with a guided tour of her house

Marina Mora He surprised his followers by showing every corner of his room in front of the cameras of the América Televisión program. The now model trainer retains an elegant and retro style. The old-style furniture and chairs, the balance between smart devices and the fine cutlery that she owns caught the attention of viewers.

The popular ‘Marianita’ from “On everyone’s lips” also shared a few minutes with the former model, who took the opportunity to publicly present her pet Aphrodite. “At home. I like warm colors, that it is cozy and that it has modern touches, also that it has classic touches. That’s my style.” said the winner of Miss Peru.

Marina Mora stood up for Alessia Rovegno

In an interview with a local newspaper, Marina Mora made it clear what his position is regarding the coronation of alessia rovegno as Miss Peru 2022. The former queen not only supported the young singer, but also gave her opinion on those who have criticized her harshly:

“The easiest thing is to speak ill, insult, criticize. I feel sorry when (those who think) are uninformed. (…) (I advise) that he study oratory, that he prepare himself in singing, intonation. If he likes, let him come to my school.”

Later, she also gave her perspective as a model coach and shared her own experience: “I’m quite strict, (but) I also have my moments of relaxation with the guys (who work with me). You cannot be being good all the time, nor relaxed or scolding, otherwise the work environment is spoiled”.