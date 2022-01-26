One of the anime series that has surprised its fans in 2022 is the one that adapts the work it adapts Shin’ichi Fukuda. this cosplay of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) shows how this new series is becoming a favorite among the public.

His popularity has reached such a point that Funimation decided to bring the Latin dub of this series for the winter season, so great success is coming for this new 2022 anime series.

The artist and photographer kanalyss she is one of the biggest fans as she showed in her cosplay of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) in his role as Marin Kitagawa with everything and her gyaru style that represents her so much in the series.

She’s a style girl gyaru with an outgoing personality who is in the same class as wakana, a student who measures 1.80 m. As this cosplay of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru), Marin Kitagawa is quite energetic but clumsy with her hands. Her otaku tastes range from magical girl anime to adult video games.

The quality and popularity of this anime series is due to the team in charge of it, produced by CloverWorks and directed by Keisuke Shinohara, with Yoriko Tomita in charge of the scripts of the series and Kazumasa Ishida as head of animation.

Best My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) cosplay had to be Marin Kitagawa

this cosplay of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) not only recreates Marin Kitagawa at the hands of the artist kanalyssbut to its relationship with wakana kojohis great classmate (and with whom he shares his little big secret).

wakana kojo he was raised by his grandfather, a doll maker Hina, who also inspired him to become a kashira-shi artisan.

Despite his large size, he has always been a loner and grew up with great bitterness because his only childhood friend thought that a boy should not play with dolls. Also, he hid his hobby of making dolls and had no real friends until he met Marine as this cosplay demonstrates My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru). A series that touches on both interesting and sensitive topics.

Follow the discussion on this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: