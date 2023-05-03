Mariano Nicolás was born 80 years ago on a day like this Wednesday, May 3 in Murcia. Father of three children, Juan José, Inmaculada and Sonia, that he had with his wife Conchita de él, he has managed to reunite the eighteen members of his family -in-laws and grandchildren- for the first time to celebrate his anniversary . “It’s the greatest satisfaction I can have, that everyone is sitting at a table and around me, because it’s always very difficult to get them together,” he explains. Although he is still waiting for the first member of the fourth generation, that great-grandson who has not yet arrived. “I can’t fool my eldest grandson, Carlos, who has already turned 30,” he laments.

The Murcian restaurateur promoted what began as a small family diner, until it became a well-known and renowned restaurant and hotel in the Vistalegre neighborhood, El Churra. Sixty-eight years of work “at the foot of the canyon” and from which it is very difficult for him to break away, despite his age. “I do not know how to do another thing; My alternatives are the sofa, which the doctor in no way allows me, or El Churra… And here I am still », he tells LA VERDAD convinced.

The recipe for success, which has allowed him to see what began as a sale grow and evolve, is clear to him: “You always have to look to the future, to tomorrow, and be aware of what lies ahead.” But she also has words of praise for her three children, who have dedicated themselves to the family business, “always innovating” to be in the first places.

“You have to do it taking into account everything that surrounds the hotel industry, from the kitchen to contact with the customer, and the work system,” he points out, adding that “all this is based on quality.” “Price containment is also another important element to consider, although it is not always easy,” he smiles.

Mariano boasts that more than employees, El Churra’s is a family, in which “everyone’s problems are listened to.” This makes the workers “come to feel like their company”.

In love with what he was doing, is doing and will continue to do, Nicolás feels that his birthday is a new opportunity to keep an eye on what the future can offer him.