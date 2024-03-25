One week after the tragic death of television producer Nicandro Díazthe Mexican voice actress and announcer Mariana Robles, who was his romantic partner for almost three years, told his version of the events in an interview on Maxine Woodside's “Everything for Women” program. The renowned soap opera producer on Televisa, died after a motorcycle accident during a vacation in Cozumel, state of Quintana Roo, Mexico.

According to information from the Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Transit of Cozumel, Nicandro Díaz and his girlfriend Mariana Robles suffered an accident when they were traveling on the southern coastal highway, through an area known as Cedral, about 25 kilometers from the center of Cozumel. Supposedly, the television producer skidded while avoiding an animal that crossed their path, falling into an area with weeds. People say that He had a severe blow that ruptured his spleen and he lost a lot of blood.; He died a few hours later in a local clinic.

“We were on vacation, I have the film very erased,” said Mariana Robles, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco. “I'm going to explain to you what my statement was with the investigative police, we went to eat, when we returned, we were on a small, rented motorcycle, yes we were wearing a (safety) helmet, I was wearing a cap under the helmet, I have an issue with the bugs and it made me very sick to have bugs (on my head), we were coming back, I was hugging him, I am a small and thin woman, he was a much bigger man, the memory I have is that I was lying on his back so that the wind wouldn't hit my face, that's an image, the next image I have is seeing myself standing on the side of the road and seeing him lying as if on a cliff.”

Mariana Robles He mentioned not even remembering how he got up after the accident, “I remember that I was screaming, there were people around us, I was saying: 'an ambulance, please help him' and I was shouting at him: 'my love, my love', I don't remember anything else there.” The dubbing actress pointed out that He never told the corresponding authorities that an animal crossed their path.

“I have no idea, if you tell me: 'they were run over, an animal ran into them, there was oil, he fell asleep', any theory you can tell me, I can believe it because I don't remember anything at all, he was a man much bigger than me, he had no visibility to see what happened, I have no idea. The neurologist explains to me that, when there are such strong episodes, one makes mental blocks, which is normal, he tells me that the brain is so perfect, that so that these events do not hurt, he makes these blocks.

The following image that Mariana Robles has in his memory, it is inside the ambulance and he remembers seeing blood Nicandro Diaz on one of his legs, “I yelled at the paramedic: 'please take that away', I don't remember anything, until I saw myself sitting inside the clinic, that's when the doctor arrived, he told me: 'we have to operate emergency,' I told him: 'do what you have to do.'” After the surgery, emergency blood donors were requested, but unfortunately, the television producer lost his life.. “They told me about Televisa, their bosses, their friends, I appreciate everything they did, they did everything possible to save Nicandro.” His remains were laid to rest in Mexico City and he was later cremated.

