Maria Pia Copello and her husband Samuel Dyer Coriat celebrated another wedding anniversary. It should be noted that the TV host and her partner traveled to China to commemorate this special date. After enjoying a few days in the Asian country, the former children's entertainer returned to our country and broke down in tears after being surprised by her minor children. Next, in this note, we tell you what this emotional reunion was like that made more than one tear shed.

How did María Pía Copello's children surprise their mother?

Maria Pia Copello He returned to Peru this January 19 and had a great reception from his minor children, Vasco and Catalina. Through her Instagram account, the former children's entertainer showed what the emotional meeting with her heirs was like.

In the first minutes of the video, it is seen that Katherine, the youngest of the Dyer Copello family, receives her parents, gives her mother a big hug and they both burst into tears. After that, María Pía receives a box of chocolates with a letter from her second son, Basquewho was excited to see her at home.

It should be noted that Copello's daughter also made her parents a strawberry cake and read them a letter, expressing her love.

What was the surprise that Samuel Dyer gave his wife, María Pía Copello, on their anniversary?

Some days ago, María Pía Copello and Samuel Dyer They traveled without their children to China, where the businessman surprised the TV host for their 18 years of marriage.

Along these lines, the partner of the former children's entertainer organized a romantic dinner in a luxurious restaurant that was decorated with roses, candles and a screen that said “happy 18th anniversary”.