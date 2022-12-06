PS MURCIA. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 10:07



María Juárez Muñoz has won the elections for the presidency of the Student Council of the University of Murcia (Ceum) by an absolute majority and in the first round.

After the resignation of the previous president, Eva Garcés de Los Fayos, the Ceum began the election process, to which two candidates stood, the winner María Juárez and Antonio Cánovas.

In the vote there was a participation of almost 100%, since 59 votes from 60 members of the full Council were counted.

The new president of the Ceum presented herself with a team that combines experience with renewal and under the motto ‘More students, more university’, because, according to Juárez, “in order to continue building a university, there must be more students in government bodies, more leading role in the activities, more university life focused on the student body.