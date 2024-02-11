Agnelli legacy, Marella's passports and offshore companies under scrutiny

“Marella's old passports are being examined, with the stamps marking his movements; the invoices for medical treatment, which would show how the stay in the Swiss chalet near Gstaad would have been limited to short summer periods; the minutes of the first testimonies of the staff who looked after the lawyer's widow in Turin, but who according to the investigators was paid by his nephew John Elkann or by companies linked to him”. This was written by Il Fatto Quotidiano, according to which, from the internal correspondence of the family, “traces of an overall strategy would emerge: in Italy, after the death of Gianni Agnelli, nothing had to be registered in the name of his ex-wife Marella. No utilities, no paid employment, even dogs.”

According to what Il Fatto Quotidiano claims, “the risk would have been to question the bulwark of the succession: the Swiss residence of Marella Caracciolo, which allowed the hereditary passage of the scepter to his nephew John Elkann, bypassing Margherita Agnelli, daughter of Marella and Gianni Agnelli and mother of John. A generational leap allowed by Swiss law, but not by Italian law, according to which children are always entitled to a legitimate share of 50%”.

Again according to Il Fatto Quotidiano, also pay attention to “a foreign heritage that has never been quantified”. To be added, according to his daughter Margherita, to the one declared in Italy “and which would have been taken away from her rights: attributing it to her mother Marella for a long time and keeping it safe in offshore companies”. Il Fatto Quotidiano continues: “What did Margherita's private investigators discover? Sixteen offshore companies, all in the British Virgin Islands and with related accounts in Switzerland at Morgan Stanley Ag in Zurich. Some closed down some time ago, many set up with Gianni Agnelli still alive, others created immediately after his death and, finally, largely attributable to Marella Caracciolo”.