For this Friday, January 15, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretary of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on these demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Mayor Miguel Hidalgo:

10:00 a.m. Izazaga Avenue and José María Pino Suárez, Centro neighborhood.

11:00 a.m. Belisario Domínguez, number 32, Colonia Centro Histórico.

5:00 p.m. Republic of Brazil, Colonia Centro Histórico.

Coyoacan City Hall:

10:00 a.m. Antonio Delfín Madrigal Avenue, Pedregal neighborhood of Santo Domingo.

Milpa Alta City Hall:

09:00 hours. Cuauhtémoc Avenue, San Pedro Atocpan neighborhood.

The SCC called upon take forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.