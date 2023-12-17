The Argentine driver Marcelo Tinelli He surprised more than one by confirming a romantic relationship with the Peruvian model Milett Figueroa. The love that was born on the set of 'Dancing 2023' of América Televisión of Argentina has generated news in national and international media. Now, Tinelli gave something to talk about again, since he has declared himself a fan of the cumbia group Grupo 5. The video reached Christian Yaipén, who did not hesitate to respond. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Marcelo Tinelli say about Group 5?

In the latest edition of the Argentine dance reality show 'Dancing 2023', Milett Figueroa He showed up to dance to Afro-Peruvian music. At that time, Marcelo Tinelli indicated that he likes Peruvian rhythms and that his favorite group is Group 5.

“I like Group 5 of Peru. “It's like the Blue Angels of Peru, I love it,” Tinelli mentioned in front of Milett Figueroa. “Yes, they are like the Blue Angels, I hope one day you dare to bring them,” answered the Peruvian model.

What did Christian Yaipén say about Marcelo Tinelli?

Through Instagram, the youngest of the Yaipén, Christian published the video with Tinelli's statements in Argentina. The 'Alimaña' singer dedicated some heartfelt words to him in which he asks that everyone can get together in the same room.

“Marcelo Tinelli is one of those people that I always admired for his charisma in hosting programs and love for cumbia. If we look at YouTube, he always invites cumbia bands from his country and the world. Without a doubt it would be an honor to be there sharing our music as representatives of Peru with the great @milett and with @marcelotinelli. I hope God brings us together soon!reads the publication.