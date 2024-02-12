Dargen D'Amico guest of Domenica In after participating in the Sanremo 2024 Festival, answered journalists' questions on the theme of his song which is immigration. The artist spoke about how children should be protected and added: “The money paid for the work of foreign citizens in Italian social security homes is higher than that spent on reception”. At this point Mara Venier said interrupted: “But this is a party and there is no time needed to address such an important topic” dismissing the singer. Then after launching the next guest Clara, he told journalists believing that the microphone was closed: “So put I'm embarrassed.”



01:32