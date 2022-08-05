The RFEF has announced the calendar of Group IV of the Second RFEF, where the four representatives of the Region of Murcia will compete. On the opening day both Mar Menor and FC Cartagena B will play at home, while UCAM and Yeclano will do so away from home on two of the most difficult courses in the category.

The team from San Javier will receive San Roque de Lepe at El Pitín, while the Albinegro subsidiary will open fire by receiving Betis Deportivo. UCAM Murcia de Molo will also play against a Sevillian subsidiary, but they will do so at the Ciudad Deportiva Jesús Navas against Sevilla Atlético. Finally, Adrián Hernández’s Yeclano Deportivo will begin the competition at the Nuevo Colombino against Recreativo de Huelva.

We will have to wait for matchday seven to experience the first regional derby, which will be played at BeSoccer La Condomina in mid-October, with a visit from Yeclano to the capital of Segura. On the following day it will be the turn of Mar Menor and FC Cartagena B, who will face each other in El Pitín.

The competition will end on the weekend of May 14, qualifying for the promotion play-offs from second to fifth classified in each group. The five group champions will be promoted directly to the First Federation.