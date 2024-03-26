At midnight, when the period for receiving nominations for presidential candidates in Venezuela was closing, it was unofficially known that the party Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) managed to register the governor of Zulia, Manuel Rosales, as a candidate for the July 28 elections.

In theory, this party together with the Unity Roundtable (MUD) would nominate María Corina Machado, but due to her disqualification, it would be the standard bearer Corina Yoris, who was denied registration.

However, this inscription leaves more questions than answers.

“Until minutes ago (11:59pm) the dictatorship prevented access to register the unitary candidate for both MUD and UNT. If a party had access to the system, it would have registered the unitary candidate who does not have any impediment“, wrote Juan Guaidó from exile.

Rosales, 71 years old, was a staunch opponent of Hugo Chávez, which cost him exile, but after years of negotiations, he returned to the country and won again the governorship of the state of Zulia, one of the most important in the country.

Although the panorama is not very clear, it seems that his registration (although it is not the first time that he has run for president) would have been a negotiation with the Government, which always refused the nomination of Machado or any standard bearer.

Now we have to wait to see if Machado will support Rosales. A week ago they held a meeting of which no details are known. The opponent had questioned the legitimacy of the elections for failing to register her replacement, the 80-year-old teacher, Corina Yoris.

On the other hand, the factors of the Unitary Platform denounced that they were trying to register the candidate and it was not possible.

In total 12 applicants registered.

1.⁠ ⁠Nicolás Maduro

2.⁠ ⁠Luis Eduardo Martínez

3.⁠ ⁠Antonio Ecarri

4.⁠ ⁠Juan Carlos Alvarado

5.⁠ ⁠Daniel Ceballos

6.⁠Benjamín Rausseo

7. Javier Bertucci

8.⁠José Brito.

9. Claudio Fermin

10. Luis Ratti

11. Enrique Marquez

12 Manuel Rosales