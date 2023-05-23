This Monday, the federal government published in the Official Gazette of the Federation the expropriation for public utility of privately owned land located in the municipalities of Tultitlán, Tultepec and Nextlalpan, State of Mexico, to carry out the construction of the Modal Transfer Centers 1, 3, 4 and 6 of line 1 of the Suburban Train, which will reach the Felipe Ángeles International Airport.

“The area of ​​113 thousand 838 meters is expropriated for reasons of public utility square meters of privately owned land located in the municipalities of Tultitlán, Tultepec and Nextlalpan, State of Mexico. The expropriation includes the constructions and installations that are in the immovable property and that are part of it. The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation proceeds to the immediate occupation of the assets subject to expropriation,” says the publication.

In the publication, it is highlighted that in order to guarantee connectivity to and from AIFA, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT) is in charge of preparing the project for the extension of Line 1 of the Suburban Train from the Lechería station to the Santa Lucía stationwhich will make it possible to have a rail service for mass passenger transport, electric, competitive, efficient and safe.

“In addition, it will reduce the costs and travel time of people who travel from the metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico to AIFA vice versa; It will reduce accidents and environmental pollution in the area, because it is an electric means of transportation, and it will promote urban development, which means greater social well-being for the inhabitants of the region, ”he explained.

The SICT must cover with its authorized budget the amount of compensation that in terms of law must be paid to those who prove their legitimate rightin accordance with the appraisals issued by the Institute of Administration and Appraisals of National Assets (Indaabin) in the terms indicated in the considering part of this decree.

Within the ten business days following the notification of this decree, the interested parties may resort to the judicial procedure referred to in article 11 of the Expropriation Law, with the sole purpose of contesting the amount of compensation.

From Buenavista to AIFA and to Pachuca



The governments of Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Hidalgo agreed to form a logistics-industrial corridor with the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), in order to potentiate this infrastructure and the surrounding areas.

During the First Regular Session of the Valley of Mexico Metropolitan Development Council, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum; and the governors of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo; and from Hidalgo, Julio Menchaca announced the incorporation of 13 municipalities from Hidalgo to the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico.

In addition, they will work on the design of a plan for the reordering of the Metropolitan Area, and on the expansion of the Suburban Train to Pachuca.

