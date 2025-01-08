Manuel Carrasco has visited The Anthill for present your new song, Wild Town, a preview that will be included in his next album of the same name.

During the interview, the singer explained the meaning of the name of his new project, which has opened a debate between the presenter and the artist about the influence of networks in society.

“It is a message that it had been flying over my head for a long time. Finally I saw the opportunity to be able to take it directly. For me it is a return to the origin and the natural nature of life,” Manuel Carrasco began with his explanation.

For the artist, that Wild Town It is something that each one “carries inside” and where “one has something different.” “It is the deepest self and the one that comes from the origin, it is not stained by outside things,” he detailed. With this, Manuel Carrasco wanted to claim that, currently, society lives in “a time where the superficial wins”, among which the screens and networks stand out.

“The power is outside of us. We are trying all the time to please, to meet our goals, to look good, we go on a trip and the first thing we do is take a photo instead of enjoying. I am the first to do this, and this song I make it for myself, because It is something that must be put on the table so that we are aware“, he added to this reflection.

For his part, Pablo Motos wanted to clarify what his guest explained. “Now, musicians and writers, more than writing to create culture, are writing to be liked on the networks. The algorithm makes the final decision and makes culture boring. […] Screens are a drug and have side effects“he alleged.