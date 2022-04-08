Manuel Campa He is an artist and painter in which his works are related to the motor world, or, at least, they are the main motif of his work. So for him, cars are not just a tool to move, “I am completely passionate,” he details to this newspaper.

At 38 years old, he remembers that he got his driver’s license just 20 years ago, as soon as he turned 18, and that his first car “was a 1988 VW Golf GTI, an iconic wonder,” he highlights. He confesses that the former keeps “infinite” secrets. “Those first cars discover another way of experiencing your environment,” she points out, while recalling his first long trip. “I went down with some friends to Malaga, with another friend who had a similar car.

I don’t remember many radars then“, details between laughs.

He currently drives a 100% electric Mini, of which Campa highlights its “comfort and safety. It is a super agile car in the city that makes you feel like a sparrow in the midst of all the hustle and bustle.” He even admits that it responds to what he expected before buying it: “It does. The key was to find a car that allowed us to park comfortably and the electric

enjoy many advantages in this regard. It is also a very direct car, like a small car that transmits great sensations at the wheel.”

The 38-year-old artist, who keeps “several bikes and four cars in his garage as a good fan of the classics and moderns” considers that this model, his car for day to day, meets the three premises, aesthetics, mechanics and care for emissions. “It fulfills all three, and that encouraged us to acquire it. A Mini is an icon of design. Its electric motor has spectacular torque and, of course, it does not generate emissions.”

Moreover, he is one of those who considers that a

car says “a lot” about its owner. “It’s an extension of yourself in many ways, like the clothes you wear or your love of art and design,” she concludes.