Alhama CF ElPozo Festival in the most important match of the year. Randri García’s team was far superior to Cacereño (5-1) and remains very close to promotion to the Iberdrola League. The Azulonas take six points from the Extremadurans when there are only 15 left to play. The emotional blow, in addition, is terrible for the players from Cáceres. «We have faced the best team in the category and we have played our worst game of the season. Therefore, the final result is a reflection of both things”, acknowledged the visiting coach, Ernesto Sánchez, with sportsmanship at the end of the match.

1-0, Andrea Carid (17). 2-0, Lena (22). 3-0, Andrea Carid (29). 3-1, Akari (37). 4-1, Andrea Carid (54). 5-1, Marina Marti (54).

Martinez Martinez. Yellow to visitors Polvillo and Angie.

Guadalentin Complex. About 1,200 spectators.

Andrea Carid, Galician striker for Alhama, was the great protagonist of a morning in which more than 1,000 spectators filled the stands of the Guadalentín Complex. She scored three goals, ensuring that the absence due to suspension of the Murcian striker Helena Torres was not noticed. Marina Martí, a bullet from the right, was his best ally. And Violeta Quiles, top scorer of the Alhameño team, put on overalls, like the rest of her teammates, to collaborate in a sensational triumph for the azulón team.

Andrea Carid’s recital began early, with a shot after a well-executed set piece by the locals. It was the 17th minute. The 1-0 sank the visitors, whose goal, Tatiana, had to make two saves to avoid the second. But nothing could be done to prevent the local defense Lena from scoring the 2-0. An internship by Marina Martí, with a cross to the far post and a shot by Andra Carid, caused the locals to make the third in the 29th minute.

exchange of blows



The situation was perfectly controlled when visiting Akari closed the gap. She did not control the ball well Daniela Arqués and a long shot that hit Judith Caravaca hit the crossbar. The rejection was caught by Akari, who scored with her head. Visiting Nerea, with a strong right hand, almost scored the second before the break. All in all, the 3-1 at the end of the first half was a fair result.

The azulonas, leaders throughout the year, take six points from Cacereño and Granada with only five games to go



Randri’s team defended well after the break and Andrea Carid, in a good counterattack, made the fourth, masterfully chipping the ball before Tatiana’s exit. Near the end, with the Cacereño overturned, Marina Martí from La Mancha completed the little hand. Andrea Carid left her alone in front of the visiting goalkeeper and after a great run she scored the fifth goal for an Alhama that took six points from Cacereño and Granada. Next week he visits the field of Real Unión Tenerife, ranked tenth.