Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Victor Oshimen, Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy... The stars of African football take a break from their season in Europe to meet in the Ivory Coast and fight starting this Saturday African Cup of Nations (CAN).

After winning the first title in their history three years ago in Cameroon, the Senegalese appear again under the captaincy of Sadio Mane, now in the Al-Nassr Saudi with Cristiano Ronaldo, and an armed bloc that is trying to repeat the African success after England ended its World Cup campaign in the round of 16. Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia They will be their rivals in the group stage

Scandalous?

Mané surprised after marrying his girlfriend Aïsha Tamba, dand 19 years old. The 31-year-old Senegal striker got married on Sunday, according to the national media IGFM.

What is unprecedented is that the footballer kept a low profile regarding his relationship with the young woman, since it was unknown publicly.

Aïsha Tamba is 19 years old and was born in Casamanca, whose native language is madingue, just like that of the athlete. According to the aforementioned media, the young woman is the daughter of Mané's architect.Amadou Tambaand his family environment is humble.

Sadio Mane's 18-year-old wife, Aisha Tamba, receives a warm welcome back to school with over 100 schoolmates gathering to greet her after her wedding to the footballer.pic.twitter.com/sB2ltKHgCf — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) January 12, 2024

