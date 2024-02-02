Manchester United will have to face David Moyes' West Ham, famous for their defensive approach and physical toughness in clashes, as well as players with a high technical level, such as Lucas Paquetá. Both teams are looking for crucial points in the race for the European places. A tactical clash that will define the course of the table.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Manchester United and West Ham:
Manchester United vs West Ham match information
City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Sunday February 4
Schedule: 15:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina, 08:00 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
More Premier League news
How can you watch Manchester United vs West Ham on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Manchester United vs West Ham on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Manchester United vs West Ham on television in Mexico?
Paramount+
How can you watch Manchester United vs West Ham on television in the United States?
SiriusXM FC
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wolves
|
3-4V
|
Premier League
|
Newport County
|
2-4V
|
FA Cup
|
Tottenham
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
Wigan Athletic
|
0-2V
|
FA Cup
|
Nottingham Forest
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sheffield United
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
Bristol City
|
1-0 D
|
FA Cup
|
Bristol City
|
1-1E
|
FA Cup
|
Brighton
|
0-0 E
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
0-2V
|
Premier League
At Manchester United, these will be the players who will miss this match: Mason Mount with a calf injury, Malacia with a knee injury, Martial with groin problems, Rashford and Maguire will be doubts
In the case of West Ham we will have several injured such as Michail Antonio, Paquetá, Aréola and Edson Álvarez. Benrahma will miss the match due to seeing a red card in the previous match.
Manchester United: Onana, Diogo Dalot, Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund
West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emersn; Cornet, Soucek, Kalvin Phillips, Pablo Fornals, Danny Ings; Jarrow Bowen
Manchester United 1-0 West Ham
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Manchester #United #West #Ham #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply