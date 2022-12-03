The Kingdom of Bahrain celebrated the fifty-first anniversary of the Union Day of the United Arab Emirates, which falls on December 2 of each year.

The streets of the Bahraini capital, Manama, and its most important landmarks were decorated with the colors of the Emirati flag to celebrate this occasion, in a sincere expression of the bonds of brotherhood and the common destiny that unites the two brotherly countries.

This initiative comes as an affirmation of the historical ties between the two brotherly countries that extend their roots for decades and the great importance enjoyed by the two countries politically, geographically and strategically.

Manama decorates its landmarks with the colors of the UAE flag to celebrate the 51st Union Day

