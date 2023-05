How did you feel about the content of this article?

A man in his 40s forced his car into the Vatican City through Porta Sant’Anna and was arrested after getting out of the vehicle alone. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A man forced his car into Vatican City this Thursday (18) through Porta Sant’Anna and arrived in the courtyard of San Damaso, inside the Apostolic Palace, where he stopped and got out of the vehicle, after which he was arrested. reported the Vatican press service.

The incident happened after 20:00 (15:00 in Brasilia), when the car approached the Porta Sant’Anna, one of the entrances to the Vatican walls.

Ignoring the instructions given to him by the Corps of the Pontifical Swiss Guard, which prevented him from entering the State without the respective authorizations, he temporarily left the entrance and, after maneuvering, entered again at high speed, forcing the passage through the two points of entry. control, the Swiss Guard and the Gendarmerie Corps of Vatican City State, reported the Vatican News portal.

In an attempt to stop the car, “the Gendarmerie inspector, on guard at the crossing, fired a shot towards the front tires of the vehicle. Although he hit the vehicle on the front left fender, the car continued on its way. As the alarm code was quickly transmitted by radio, the guard corps closed the ‘Portone della Zecca’, which allows access to the back of St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican gardens and Santa Marta Square” – where the residence of Pope Francis.

Upon arriving at the courtyard of São Damaso, the driver got out of the vehicle alone and was arrested and arrested by the Gendarmerie Corps.

The man, aged around 40, was examined by doctors from the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, who found that he was in “a serious state of psychophysical alteration”. He is being held in a cell in the new premises of the Gendarmerie barracks, at the disposal of the Judicial Authority, according to the Vatican.