United States.- The impressive video circulates through social networks where it was captured as A man ate the leg of a guy who had been hit by a train in California.

Last Friday, March 22, at the Wasco Amtrak station in Wasco, California, A pedestrian was fatally hit by a train.

However, the most impressive thing about this case was the moment that uA homeless man took the deceased's leg and began to devour it.

The identity of the victim hit by the train has not been revealed, and because the locomotive passed over his body, caused him to cut off his leg.

As if he were a zombie, a man was devouring the leg of a run-over subject / Photo: Capture

The body was left lying on the train tracksand as the authorities arrived, they discovered that A homeless man identified as Resendo Tellez, 27, had taken a piece of evidence: A leg.

It was a man in street condition / Photo: Capture

The homeless man took the leg and began to eat it, due to this, the subject was arrested and it was discovered that he already had outstanding warrants.

The man was charged with obstructing the investigation by removing his leg from the scene of the accident. Additionally, the Kern County Sheriff's Office assumed the investigation of the case.

