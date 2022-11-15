What seemed like an unforgettable trip to celebrate landing her dream job ended in tragedy when a 33-year-old man fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie -photographic self-portrait- on November 10.

This is Igor de Oliveira Rodrigues, who decided to hold a commemorative evening in an idyllic place in Brazil, after having obtained a dream job for him.

“In the morning he had signed a contract with a company he wanted to work for”, ​​said his mother Luiza Rodrigues, 60, according to the American newspaper ‘The New York Post’. And she added: “So she went out with a friend to have a little celebration on the beach.”

However, the celebration, far from fulfilling its function, ended in an unfortunate accident after Oliveira Rodrigues decided to climb a huge rock overlooking the beach to take a selfie, during his visit to Praia da Joatinga, Rio de Janeiro ( Brazil).

Oliveiro Rorgues graduated from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and obtained two postgraduate degrees. See also Friends mourn the death of the police officer – "He will be missed very, very much" Photo: Facebook: Igor Oliveira Rodrigues

As reported by the international portal ‘Newsflash’, the man, who “was an only child, studied, had a whole life ahead of him”, died after losing his balance, falling 40 feet to the ground and hitting his head against a rock.

Although the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department arrived to attend to the calamitous event, the reality is that, by the time they arrived, it was already too late: they had to declare him dead at the scene and his body was taken out of the area by helicopter.

The spokesman for the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department, Fabio Contreiras, for his part, did not miss the opportunity to send a message to all those people who, among other things, seek to take pictures in places that may pose a high risk.

“We always have to be sure. Never go near the edge of the rocks, ask someone to take a photo, if necessary. Always look for safety first. Don’t risk your life for the ‘Likes’”, commented Contreiras, according to ‘The New York Post’.

