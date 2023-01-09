Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

A man asks his stepdaughter for her mother’s hand. A video of it went viral on his TikTok account. The network is touched.

Houston (USA) – Thousands of videos are circulating on the internet of people making creative marriage proposals to their partners. After all, many swear that this must be a very special moment. But a man from Houston in Texas, USA, caused a really extraordinary moment. Because before he wants to surprise his partner with the proposal, he asks his stepdaughter for her mother’s hand.

Man asks stepdaughter for her mother’s hand – and moves the net to tears

He records the pre-application to his girlfriend’s daughter in a video and posts it on his TikTok channel, on which more than 700,000 people follow him anyway. The video has already racked up more than 13 million views and over 2.3 million likes, which is a smashing chunk even by the influencer’s standards. It is by far the most viewed video on his channel.

On the video he can be seen how stepdaughter and stepfather face each other. In it, he begins to say to her, “You know how much I love you and what you mean to me.” He goes on to say, “And that’s why it means a lot to me to ask you to marry your mother.” The girl is already nodding her head, but that shouldn’t be the end of the pre-application.

“Will always be there for you”: Man goes viral with pre-marriage proposal

The man then explains to the girl: “But that’s not all” and promises her that he will be the best stepfather in the world. “I will always protect you with love, treat you with respect and never leave you”. Then the TikToker himself has to fight back tears and says: “I will always be there for you”.

But that’s still not enough. Instead of just getting his wife-to-be a wedding ring, he also gave his stepdaughter an “engagement ring” as a token of his words. The girl puts on the ring and the two hug. On the net, this hardly leaves a dry eye. Last A father who took over his daughter’s social media channels also went viral.

“We need more of that”: Netz celebrates stepfather on TikTok

A user comments on the video: “Great man, we need more of that”. Others write: “This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen, I hope he keeps his promise”, “Many fathers can’t show such love, it’s nice to see that there are people like him” and ” My heart”.

A few days later, the influencer even posted a video in which he proposed to his wife in front of an old castle. The two are now officially engaged. One user commented, “How could she have said no after he asked for her daughter’s hand?”.