Bodega Aurrera, the champion of prices, has as its iconic character Mamá Lucha who, seeking to challenge its competitors, offers articles with affordable costs for all Mexican families. Therefore, in addition to standing out for its low price in the basic basket, it also offers a wide variety of products in each category, so its customers can remodel every corner of their home with brands recognized for their quality, with discounts and banking flexibility, on this occasion, If you are looking for an economical washing machine option, we present a model that you can buy for almost 3 thousand pesos.

This limited-time offer from Bodega Aurrera is the ‘Midea Double Tub 11 kg White Washing Machine’, which, after being priced at $4,399, can now be purchased in cash for only $3,099 or with the financial option of purchasing it in installments of up to 12 months without interest and paying only $258.25 pesos each month.

When looking to buy a washing machine, customers compare load capacity, for those who tend to wash a lot of clothes, as well as innovative technology features to ensure dirt is removed from everything. If you are worried about the stains from the pozole after the Grito de la Independencia party, the dirt on the uniforms before going back to school, or If you simply want to keep everything spotless, we present you one of the most economical washing machines sold by Bodega Aurrera, ideal for all spaces.

The company founded by Jerónimo Arango, currently a subsidiary of Walmart, offers a wide variety of washing machines in its catalog, for those who want a white goods item for heavy loads, as well as for those who are becoming independent, in addition to that, luxury brands such as Midea, Mabe, LG, Whirlpool, Atvio, Samsung and more, which guarantee not to damage clothes. This time we tell you all the details of a washing machine that on the Bodega Aurrera website highlights the ideal option for small spaces, with discounts and payment flexibility.

What are the features of the Midea 11kg white double tub washing machine?

◉ It has a double-force motor, which makes its washing deeper and thus guarantees the stains that seem more difficult.

◉ Contains 2 independent motors which wash and spin at the same time

◉ The large panel knobs provide ease of viewing and washing operation

◉ Wash in less than 5 minutes with an Air-fresh centrifuge, providing an exclusive design on the cover.

◉ Pro magic filter, removes lint, easy to extract and remove residue so that clothes are impeccable.

◉ Your load type is higher

◉ Power consumption is 30.5 kWh

◉ Water consumption is 1.36 L