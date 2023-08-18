Malice – The suspect: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Tonight, Friday 18 August 2023, at 21.20 on La7, Malice – The suspect, a 1993 film directed by Harold Becker, will be broadcast. In the film appear Nicole Kidman in one of her first important roles, Anne Bancroft in a small part and a still unknown Gwyneth Paltrow in a small appearance. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A ruthless killer roams the college in Westerley, New England, who attacks and kills the female students, cutting off a lock of their hair. One of the victims is saved thanks to the care of the brilliant young doctor Jed Hill. The college is run by Andy Safian, vice principal and Jed’s old high school friend, who is married to Tracy Kennsinger, a kindergarten teacher. The two live in a Victorian house where they are carrying out renovations, especially putting up the curtains to prevent Billy, the neighbor’s son from seeing them; Andy and Tracy decide to rent the third floor of their house to Jed, who is informed of the abdominal pains that Tracy has been suffering from for some time and for which he is being treated by a Boston gynecologist, Dr. David Lillianfield. One day, Andy discovers the body of student Paula Bell, and detective Dana Harris accuses him of murder: the traces on the murderer’s body belong to his own blood type and he will have to undergo a sperm test in order to be excluded from the circle of suspect. One evening, Tracy is rushed to the hospital for ovarian cancer; Jed and his colleagues have her ovary removed, discovering that Tracy is suffering from cysts. Jed identifies anomalies in the other ovary and decides to remove it in order not to endanger Tracy’s life, since the ovary is necrotic. It turns out that Tracy is only a few weeks pregnant and therefore this thing costs her pregnancy and sterility, while the removed ovary was simply distorted but healthy. Tracy therefore decides to sue Jed and Saint Agnes Hospital and leave her husband.

Malice – Suspicion: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Malice – Suspicion, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Nicole KidmanTracy Kennsinger

Alec BaldwinDr. Jed Hill

Bill PullmanAndy Safian

Bebe Neuwirth Detective Dana Harris

George C. Scott: Dr. Martin Kessler

Anne BancroftMrs Kennsinger

Peter Gallagher as attorney Dennis Riley

Josef Sommer: lawyer Lester Adams

Tobin BellEarl Leemus

William Duff-GriffinDr. George Sullivan

Debrah FarentinoTanya

Gwyneth PaltrowPaula Bell

David BoweDr. Matthew Robertson

Streaming and TV

Where to see Malice – Suspect on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 18 August 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.