Pop Sugar: bridge-to-eyelid make-up is hot in 2022

Pop Sugar journalists called makeup that passes from the eyelids to the bridge of the nose the new trend of 2022. Relevant material published on site editions.

MAC Brand Executive Director Kat Quinn said that celebrities and bloggers started the fashion for make-up of an unexpected part of the face thanks to the shows of Chet Lo and Deviate brands. “Influencers, magazine shooters, and people from different cultures have been wearing makeup on their noses for a long time, but this phenomenon has only recently entered pop culture,” she clarified.

The interlocutor of the portal noted that representatives of generation Z (people born between 1996 and 2012) are moving away from the classic rules for creating makeup, increasingly using cosmetics as a tool for self-expression. For this reason, discolored eyebrows, a jellyfish haircut and graphic arrows have become relevant, the specialist believes.

Among the big names following this trend was The Crown star Emma Corrin, who attended the annual Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) with the bridge of her nose painted in glowing green shadows. “Such a make-up repeats another trend for the image of butterflies. This application of shadows on the face imitates their wings, ”concluded Quinn.

In May, blogger Evelyn showed her face before and after applying makeup and attracted the attention of viewers. At the beginning of the video, a netizen with the nickname @evalynbarbii demonstrated her appearance with a make-up, and then washed off the makeup from her face. “It’s just not me,” Evelyn said.