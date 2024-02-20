Sad news. Rapper Óscar Alan Vázquez Díaz diedartistically known as Majestica renowned 24-year-old Mexican freestyler, national runner-up at Red Bull Mexico 2023. Unfortunately, He lost his life after drowning on the beaches of Huatulco, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico. “I'm waking up with the news that Maje got ahead of us on the way, my condolences to his family and friends, I wish them a quick resignation. RIP Majestic, the free is in mourning,” standup singer Franco Escamilla expressed on his social networks. with whom he had a friendship.

After this unfortunate event became known, in the stories of his Instagram account, Actress Marlenne Avendaño published a heartbreaking message following the death of her boyfriend Majestic. Along with a photograph where they both smile while enjoying a day at the beach, the young woman wrote: “I love you my love, I love you completely, thank you for allowing me to love you and love me, you saved my life so many times. Fly high my love, we will see each other another time, I know.”

In another post, Marlenne Avendaño He stated that Majestic is by his side. “My Maje, I know that you are here, with me, hugging me. I know that if I could hear you, you would tell me: 'I watered her fat, we will no longer see each other on this plane', but I feel you my love and I will always feel you. “I love Alan, I was never so happy as when I saw your little face when I woke up.”

Marlenne Avendaño devastated by the death of her boyfriend Majestic.

Likewise, he asked all fans of rapper Óscar Alan Vázquez Díaz to light a candle in his memory. “Friends, I ask you for a lot of light for me Majestic“If you can light a candle for him, I would greatly appreciate it.”

According to information from the aid bodies and corresponding authorities, Mexican freestyler Majestic was on “La Entrega” beach in Huatulco, Oaxaca, in the company of four friends. The rapper He went swimming in the sea and suffered a bronchoaspiration, he was dragged by the strong waves and although his friends tried to help him, they could not get him out of the water..

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp