The Frenchman was one of the few to save himself from the disappointing 1-1 draw against Salernitana. A point in favor for the Champions League race

Warning for those who want to be a goalkeeper. Take a pen and paper and jot down what Maignan did on Boulaye Dia. Magic Mike hypnotized the grenade point with an added free save, like Baresi. What is striking, net of the release, is the ability with which he reads the opponent. Maignan senses the choice of the sprinter Dia and slides out of the area. A calculated risk that drew applause.

Director — The Frenchman was one of the few to save himself in the disappointing 1-1 draw against Salernitana, punished only by a flash from Dia alone in front of his gloves. The Thiaw-Kalulu tandem made a serious mistake, with the former not shortening and the latter leaving a hole in the middle. Maignan, however, also distinguished himself in the second half, hypnotizing a right foot from Piatek. Other data: six positive launches. The same as Tomori and Bennacer. Mike is an added playmaker, one who raises his head and spreads on the outside, halving the playing time. Against Atalanta he returned after five months of ordeal. After the match against Spurs he also received compliments from Conte: "In addition to the saves, when you press him he always finds the right play with personality. Many times he blows the pressure or plays on Giroud".

Exalted — People like him call them “sweeper-keepers”, free goalkeepers, and in a team that plays games they are fundamental. The outing on Dia, however, is the manifesto of an attentive leader and personality. One who studies the players: Dia is a sprinter, so you know that in a similar situation, in the open field, he doesn’t attempt the dig, but widens outwards to then close with the big plate. Maignan intuited everything and landed as an added free. “He deserves the increase”, they write on social media. The Milan fans are crazy about him, but at the same time disappointed by a team that dampened the Champions League effect with a draw at home in front of 72,000 spectators: Maignan is back in the Magic version and now aims to lock the door against Udinese. We also need his saves. And maybe another exit as an added free.

