Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes northeastern Papua New Guinea

The island is in the Pacific Ring of Fire.
Authorities have so far not reported possible victims.
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the eastern part of the island of Papua New Guineawithout the authorities having reported so far on possible victims or material damage.
The earthquake was registered at 8:24 am (local time) and its epicenter was located at 29 kilometers from the city of Kandrian, a coastal town located southeast of the island of New Britainbased on data from the US Geological Survey, which measures seismic activity around the world.
The agency reported that the hypocenter of the earthquake was located 38 kilometers deep.
The island of New Guinea, whose western half belongs to Indonesia, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity that registers about 7,000 tremors each year, most of them moderate.
EFE
