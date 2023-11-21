A painting from the 17th century by an author yet to be revealed, which represents what the city of Caravaca was like 400 years ago along with the images of Saint Felix and Saint Regula, martyrs of the 13th century, will be one of the more than 40 works of art that will form part of the “magnificent” exhibition ‘Magna urbe’, which will open its doors on December 5 in the old church of La Compañía, where it will remain until February 18.

The work was presented yesterday, after its restoration, thanks to the sponsorship of the Camino de la Cruz Foundation, in an event that took place in the plenary hall of the Caravaca City Council, in which the Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, Carmen Conesa; the mayor of the town, José Francisco García; the older brother of the Vera Cruz Brotherhood, Luis Melgarejo; and the curator of the exhibition, Nacho Ruiz. Also present was the general director of the Tourism Institute, Juan Francisco Martínez, and representatives of Caixabank, an entity that is part of the Board of Trustees of the Camino de la Cruz Foundation.

The ‘Magna urbe’ exhibition will highlight the heritage of the city of Caravaca de la Cruz and will coincide in time with the opening of the Jubilee Year of Vera Cruz 2024, scheduled for Sunday, January 7. The exhibition is promoted by the Camino de la Cruz Foundation, of which the Autonomous Community, the Caravaca de la Cruz City Council and the Vera Cruz Brotherhood are promoters, together with the patrons. Conesa stated that “this exhibition is the culmination of a period of research into the artistic heritage of Caravaca de la Cruz, and includes, through 40 works of art, a journey that begins in the 16th century, and runs through the Renaissance. and the Baroque.

The Caravaca councilor highlighted that “this exhibition, a preamble to the extraordinary year that awaits us, is another great reason to visit Caravaca de la Cruz and discover, through history, the great city that it was and continues to be” and added that “this event, which marks the beginning of the cultural agenda of the 2024 jubilee, has allowed us to continue recovering and enriching the rich local historical heritage, with the study and restoration of an unknown work, which will be one of the main pieces of the exhibition tour, contain the first image of the city, dated 1684.

The selection of works is made based on the temporal story that the city represents, combining some of the best-known key pieces of the city with unpublished, recovered or reconstructed works, so that milestones already studied are completed with paintings, sculptures and historical documents from Caravaca de la Cruz that will enrich the city’s heritage.

During the presentation, the restoration work on the oil painting ‘Appearance of the True Cross between San Félix and Santa Régula’, dated 1684, was announced, which contains a topographical view of the city of Caravaca de la Cruz in that year and which had been exposed until now. The neglect suffered for centuries and the lack of understanding of what the painting represented had left the painting in an advanced state of deterioration, from which it has been rescued through its restoration.