Bandits of Thundering Crossroads is the new expansion of Magic The Gathering that It will arrive next April 19th on tables all over the world. As always happens before the advent of the expansion, we had the opportunity to speak with the developers who explained to us in detail the upcoming heroes and mechanics, here's how it went.

New mechanics

As in any self-respecting expansion, here too there are themed abilities, since it is a western-themed expansion, bandits, sheriffs and mounts cannot be missing. Having approached the conversation objectively in English, we will not translate the skill namebut we will explain its use.

Plot : as every good outlaw knows, you need a “plan” before attacking the stagecoach and that's where the Plot comes into play; By paying the Plot cost, directly from your hand, you can exile this card (as a sorcery) face up. You can play that exiled card with Plot any time you're allowed to cast a Sorcery, without paying its mana cost.

Spree : a card with Spree has a casting cost equal to both its normal cost indicated at the top right, in addition to the sum of the chosen abilities that are written in the text. For example, an instant might cost 1 base mana and stack with a 3-cost ability, making the card's converted mana cost 4.

Crimes : as from the name, it is clear that it is a Crime; To "commit a crime" you have to target an opponent, any permanent or spell they control, and even their graveyard. By committing a crime, you will activate the ability written on the creature, spell or spell you are playing.

Mount & Saddle : mechanic enormously requested by players since the dawn of Magic: in Bandits of Thundering Crossroads you will be able to "ride" the creatures that have Mount & Saddle, by tapping a number of creatures indicated on the card, they will mount the creature (only as a sorcery) until at the end of the turn, activating effects such as enhancing the creature and/or giving it specific abilities.

Bounties: Mechanic reserved for Commander games, the most played friendly multiplayer format at the moment. At the start of the game, six Bounties are shuffled into a deck outside the game. Starting on each player's third turn, that player draws a Bounty and reveals it. By completing each part of the bounty he will get the rewards. If there are no active bounties for the player, he will draw a new one.

New and old enemies

Okay will be the head of the Outlaw (Outlaws): yours Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Sorcerers and Rogues they are now considered “Outlaws” and will have peculiar effects for each card that designates them as targets. Jace who we thought was missing has reappeared and is ready to save, as usual, our world by clashing against the enemies of the astral planes. Among the Special Guests of Banditi di Crocevia Tonante we find a great return, Stoneforge Mystic which in the borderless version will certainly be one of the most sought after cards. Below is a gallery with images of the cards and decks available at launch.