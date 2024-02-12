After Pamela Franco's explosive statements in 'Send whoever sends, all eyes are on Magaly Medina. As is known, the ATV presenter has direct communication with Pamela López, still wife of Christian Cueva. In that sense, the 'Urraca' stated that she would have the evidence to unmask the cumbiambera, evidence that she would show with the soccer player's spouse who, according to what Andrés Hurtado said, would appear exclusively and LIVE on 'Magaly TV, the firm' this Monday, February 12.

Magaly TV, La Firme LIVE: latest news What did Pamela López say about Pamela Franco? After Pamela Franco's interview in 'Mande qué mande', Pamela López attacked fake tears in her Instagram stories and even stated that “there are women who do not represent her.” What did Pamela Franco say about her father's meeting with Christian Cueva? Pamela Franco admitted that she did not know that Christian Cueva would go to her house in Nuevo Chimbote and that her father's very affectionate attitude towards the national team was due to the fact that he did not know about the clandestine relationship they had. “Maria Pía, the mistake is mine, but my dad doesn't know anything. I had to confess this shame to my dad right now. My dad felt super bad because he didn't understand. My dad grew up in Huamachuco, my family is from Huamachuco and Christian Cueva too. They don't appear in the video, but Cueva's father and uncle were also there making music. My father had received his friends,” the singer added. See also Paolo Guerrero party: meet the celebrities who attended the celebration for his birthday Why did Christian Cueva give Pamela Franco 280 soles? Pamela Franco decided to reveal the reason why Christian Cueva transferred her 280 soles. The singer claimed that Christian Cueva did this in order for her and a friend of hers named Fiorella to “relax.” “He wrote to me and told me: 'Relax, I'll invite you there.' I read it and didn't give it any importance. The next day, Pamela López called me and I hadn't realized that the deposit had reached my account until She gives me the screenshot… I thought what he (Cueva) did was a joke and he wasn't going to go any further. He did it for fun because with 280 soles he's not going to support me. I work too. I don't know what what interest did it,” said Pamela Franco.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Cueva?

Pamela Franco broke her silence and admitted that she had an affair with Christian Cueva in 2018. The singer stated that the soccer player told her that his relationship with Pamela López was about to end. Furthermore, she mentioned that she felt very ashamed about this fact.

“I don't justify myself, I accept it, I know that there were people hurt and today that I am a mother, that I wanted to build a family, I understand it much more. It doesn't make me any more or less look and hold the camera and say that yes I was wrong and may Mrs. Pamela López forgive me for the damage that I caused her at that moment.“said the interpreter in 'Mande qué mande'.

What hint did Pamela López throw at Pamela Franco after the interview?

Pamela Franco broke down in the interview she gave to Maria Pia Copello in 'Send whoever sends due to the tension of the situation. However, this would not have moved Pamela López, who harshly referred to the cumbiambera with an accurate barb in her Instagram stories, in which she attacked the fake tears and even stated that “there are women who do not represent her.” “.

“True tears. The psychopath really cries when his objective has not been achieved, although the rest of us are not able to understand or cannot even conceive such objectives. And it seems that, in the case of psychopaths, almost never It's about what it really is. The most common thing in this profile is that their real intentions are camouflaged, which is why they are called covert narcissists,” said the text shared by Pamela López.

“For example, after having brutally beaten a person, we can see a psychopath crying and think that he is faking it. They can be real tears, real feelings, but not because of the pain caused to another person, but because of the possible consequences. What this can have on their life: the possible complaint, going through arrest, the possible repercussions on their reputation. They don't cry because of the pain caused, they cry because this can be a problem for them and their future plans, because this represents an obstacle in achieving your goals… There are definitely women who DO NOT REPRESENT ME. Not even Pilate used that much soap!” Christian Cueva's still wife exploded.