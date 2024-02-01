Chrsitian Domínguez will once again be part of a report by 'Magaly TV, la firma' after his ampay in which they revealed his infidelity to Pamela Franco. In a preview of the program Magaly Medina, new conversations that the cumbia singer had with a young woman are exposed, this would have occurred until just a few days ago in the month of January. All the details of this case will be presented tonight starting at 9.45 pm on ATV.

'Magaly TV, the firm' LIVE: watch Christian Domínguez's AMPAY with another young woman Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco broke up Last Wednesday, January 31, the singer Pamela Franco broke her silence and issued a statement on her social networks, in which she confirmed her separation from Christian Domínguez after an ampay on Magaly Medina's program, in which the infidelity of the artist. "In light of recent events involving my family life, I want to inform the public of my definitive separation from Mr. Christian Domínguez (…)I am a strong woman and I will continue to strive to be a good woman, mother and artist," wrote Photo: Instagram. New ampay for Christian Domínguez? This February 1, Magaly Medina's program released a trailer announcing a report on Christian Domínguez, with which they promise to once again paralyze local entertainment. In the promotional video, there are conversations and audios that the cumbia singer would have sent to a young woman from Chiclayo. Video: ATV.

Did Christian Domínguez have an affair with a young man?

After being supported with Mary Moncada, Christian Domínguez does not stop hogging the covers, even after Pamela Franco announced her final separation on her social networks after the infidelity case. It seems that Magaly Medina's audience will have a new story to know.

Now, the leader of the Great International Orchestra captures the public's attention in a new case, which involves a woman of Chiclayano origin who claims to have met the artist and remain in contact until the end of January.

Christian Domínguez would have had a long affair with a woman. Photo: LR/ATV composition

“Stop everything. Another bomb explodes (…) Exclusively, chats, audios and testimony of a young woman from Chiclaya who lived a long affair with Christian Domínguez until a few days ago”says the announcement of the preview of today's program, Thursday, February 1, of 'Magaly TV, la firma'.

A new edition of 'Magaly TV, la firma' will be broadcast this Thursday, February 1, Well, the popular 'Urraca' has already announced that they will show conversations, chats, audios and a testimony from a young woman who would have had an affair with Christian Domínguez. The report will be broadcast today, from 9.45 pm

The new revelations about Christian Dominguez They can be seen in the tuned Magaly Medina performance space. To see the new episode of the 'Urraca' show you just have to tune in to the signal. ATV LIVE to see the report. In addition, the broadcast of said television house can be seen live on YouTube, on the Magaly ATV channel and the Channel 9 website.