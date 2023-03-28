Magaly Medina He resumed conducting his program on March 27, as confirmed by its production. It happens that, last weekend, the ATV figure said goodbye to his father, Luis Medina, along with his family, after passing away at the age of 93. The burial took place in the Jardines de la Paz cemetery, in Lurín. During the first minutes of going on the air, “Urraca” took the opportunity to thank her audience and media figures for their displays of affection.

“I want to thank you for your patience, tolerance, understanding in a good way for having been absent these days due to the death of my father (…) These last two weeks were exhausting, stressful, because seeing your father, that wonderful being who I raised you, being that you were together all your life, the one who was always by your side, is quite painful. The only thing we children do is try to give him the greatest comfort (…) Life goes on. This was the job that made my dad very proud of me. Here I will continue”, Magaly expressed.