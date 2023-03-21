Magaly Medina heard the defense made by Alejandra Baigorria on various television programs after “Urraca” criticized the management of her father, Sergio Baigorria, as mayor of Chaclacayo, after the mudslide that invaded various areas of the district. The ATV figure rejected the burgomaster’s comments by describing the residents as “ignorant” and ensuring that they do not have the necessary tools to compensate for the damage caused by the predecessor authority.

“You should be a little quiet and not make your father so visible because, when you go out to do the work that should correspond to him, you make visible your father’s ineptitude as an authority. I suggest you lower your revs, go on with your little games. Take care of your companies and let your father assume the mayoralty as it should be ”, he highlighted.