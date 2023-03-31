Closer than ever! The driver Magaly Medina She is a controversial entertainment journalist who has always been known for saying what she thinks without fearing what they will answer. The program that she is in charge of her usually shares ampays that reveal unofficial information about the relationships of public figures; however, this can take the audience by surprise because of how unimaginable the facts would be. The detractors of the communicator have always tried to respond in the same way, seeking to make her feel bad.

The television presenter has always kept her private life away from the cameras, even if it sounds absurd. In particular, she has been very reserved with her only son Gianmarco Mendoza. That has caused a lot of speculation about the supposed bad connection they would have. That is the apparent ‘Achilles heel’ with which her critics such as Jazmín Pinedo, Melissa Paredes and Aída Martínez have tried to afflict her. However, the popular ‘Urraca’ has always come out to deny the facts. How do they actually get along? Next, we will give you all the details that the director told in the interview that she gave to Verónica Linares.

Who is the son of Magaly Medina?

Host Magaly Medina met Mark Mendoza when she was 19 years old and, although they did not have the best relationship in the world, they got married in 1983. For this, the journalist was pregnant with what would be her only child, Gianmarco Mendoza. The exact date of his birth is not available, but possibly his current age is around 37 years. The certain information that exists is that he studied Communication Sciences, like his mother, and graduated.

In addition, by chance in life, he was a classmate of Ethel Pozo at the university. According to her mother’s own words, the young man had to leave Peru because she did not have a good time here: “He leads a life far removed from mine because it has been very difficult for him to be the son of Magaly Medina, it is too heavy a name, it weighs a lot. He has had to study at the university with professors who rant about the program every day, that makes it more difficult“.

In 2018, the journalist Magaly Medina told what her heir was focused on Gianmarco Mendoza:”My son is trying to find his place in the world, he was writing a book that hasn’t finished yet, the only thing missing is the epilogue. A research book on Fujimori, the Crousillats, everything that television meant in the time of Montesinos”.

What is the relationship between Magaly Medina and her son?

In October 2021, the model Aída Martínez was criticized by Magaly Medina, since she appeared on her social networks speaking profanity next to her youngest daughter. The fact caused a lot of indignation in the motorcycle racer, who did not hesitate to respond with everything and remind the ATV driver of the alleged bad relationship that she would have with her son. In that sense, she stated: “If we talk about children, what can we say about Gianmarquito, he didn’t even go to your wedding, he doesn’t love you, he doesn’t hang out with you, and that burns you so much in your personal life, that you have to go around including other people’s children in everything what you say“.

All the gossip began in the marriage of the controversial presenter with the notary Alfredo Zambrano, since the firstborn of the popular “Urraca” was not seen in the images that were uploaded from the event. Despite the rumors, the influencer has never come out to deny anything because she cares less, but she did clarify Jazmín Pinedo for insinuating something similar: “My son throughout his life, because he has lived through my entire era since I was a controversial woman, throughout his life he has been proud of me. That he doesn’t like to be in photos is something else; but all his life he has been a proud man that when he hears about me, sees the newspapers or television, he says: ‘That bit ** is my mother’. All my life with great pride. And this bit** is a proud mother of her son“.

What will Magaly Medina’s son inherit?

In the last interview that the journalist Magaly Medina gave her partner Verónica Linares, the controversial communicator talked about all the luxuries she has, thanks to the purchasing power she has gained over the years. However, that was not all, as she detailed: “I always tell my son: ‘I’m not going to leave you a penny. I’m going to spend it all in life’. Because it’s true. He already has his education. Each one is made with the education of him. Because it’s true. I’m not the one who amassed his money…“.

On the other hand, he said that he will not leave him anymore because: “He already has his future secured, but I spend everything. Now it’s my husband and I, and we indulge as our jobs allow“. Apparently, the inheritance is a subject that he has already discussed and agreed with his firstborn so that everyone can enjoy to their liking.

How many grandchildren does Magaly Medina have?

The communicator Magaly Medina stressed that she had not yet become a grandmother when at the end of January 2021 she had visited the set of “Day D“. The fact was told in a funny way, after the journalist Pamela Vértiz asked her if her puppies were like the grandchildren that she still does not have and she said: “Yes, they are the grandchildren that I don’t have yet, and I hope they will take a long time to come“.

Months ago, a user asked him on social networks if he liked the possibility that his son Gianmarco Mendoza have heirs and she explained: “That does not depend on what I want, but on what my son wants… I am very respectful of his life and his decisions. It’s his life, not mine“. Apparently, she is happy that her son is single so far and for how little is known.