The driver Magaly Medina He referred to the “fight” that Ethel Pozo had with Micheille Soifer on the set of “America Today.”

Magaly Medina decided to talk about the discrepancies that Ethel Pozo had with Micheille Soifer LIVE during the last broadcast of “America Today”. As is known, the former reality girl was uncomfortable with the words of the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel, who criticized her for the way she dressed. “I don’t like that they think about something they don’t know,” said ‘Michi’, to which Pozo explained that she should be open to listening to constructive criticism.

“A banal discussion because the Soifer has neither reason nor foundation. She would agree with him if she at least says something logical, but she is not logical. You have to wait for people to criticize you (…) The other came to tell her that she didn’t like her. ‘I don’t like your comment’, but to say whether or not I like someone’s clothes, you don’t need to have a university degree,” said Magaly Medina.