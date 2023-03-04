The driver Magaly Medina he has more than 20 years of experience in entertainment journalism; However, the popular ATV presenter said that she did not finish studying Journalism. In her interview with Veronica Linares, revealed that he wanted to study at the Complutense University of Madrid. However, he decided to take the exam for the Bausate y Meza University out of curiosity; she studied there, but she became pregnant and could not continue.

Magaly Medina tells why she didn’t finish her career

The popular show host Magaly Medina He opened up to Verónica Linares and revealed details of the reasons why he could not finish studying Journalism. According to his account, his father wanted him to study abroad, but his life had other plans for him.

“I came here (Lima) to prepare my papers for the Complutense of Madrid (…). The only thing I failed in was that during the course I decided to apply to Bausate y Meza to find out what an exam was like. I got used to it and said (to his father): ‘I promise I’ll finish here and go to the Complutense.’ He lies, because I got pregnant and never left. Plans changed, but I would have loved to“, he expressed.

Magaly fears for the end of her television program

After a long wait, the interview of Magaly Medina for the La Linares channel. In the conversation, she said she believed that television would cease to exist due to streaming platforms, which would mean that her popular program “Magaly TV, the firm” would disappear.

“I believe that, eventually, streaming is going to win us over. Right now we are seeing it, just as the newspapers are disappearing. It is a crazy thing. The great newspapers in the world, right now, are in frank crisis and are going to digital,” he said.