Magaly Medina It is news again after his strong statements towards Fernando Díaz. La ‘Urraca’ took a few minutes from her program to criticize the former ATV reporter and question his journalistic work in “Arriba mi gente”, a television space that would not be doing so well in the ratings. This motivated the TV presenter to judge the communicator as a driver and point out that her pet Pipoca is more charming than he is on the screen.

Magaly Medina did not hesitate to criticize Fernando Díaz as a driver. Photo: composition EP

What did Magaly Medina say about Fernando Díaz?

In the most recent program “Magaly TV, the firm”Medina began to analyze the performance of “Arriba mi gente”, a program that is now hosted by Fernando Díaz and Maju Mantilla. “They made big messes, according to them. Who would think of saying that Fernando Díaz is a big mess? Poor thing, right here with Alicia Retto and after a lot of fighting they had managed to make a certain chemistry that managed to please the news”he expressed.

Magaly Medina highlights Fernando Díaz’s dog

“The figuretism beats some people, wanting to be the host of a program,” said Magaly Medina. “For what? People who don’t have an angel, grace, the more grace your dog has, the more charm and the more people like him. You should make one more point every time your dog goes to do his basic needs at the studio, definitely”he added.

However, the ATV figure recognized that Fernando Díaz was good at reporting: “A guy who was a good reporter, but eager to be a figure who shows his face, was not funny for the newscast.”

What did Fernando Díaz say that would have made Magaly angry?

In the rivalry between Andrea Llosa and Magaly Medina, Fernando Díaz came out in defense of his best friend, who brought John Kelvin’s family to the set of “Andrea”. “The only thing I am going to say is that Andrea tells the truth, Andrea is not lying. I think she has her reasons and I think the reasons exist in several things… The guests are from everyone. Each one works in different places, they don’t they know each other. On TV, you’re not forced to be someone’s friend,” he said.