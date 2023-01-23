The driver Magaly Medina will return to ATV screens this Monday, January 23. Given this, the journalist published a video on her social networks announcing a “bomb” involving a character from the Peruvian show business, apparently very loved by the public. Although it is not clear whether he is a female or male media figure, everything indicates that it would be related to a complaint, since justice is mentioned. It only remains to wait for the premiere of “Magaly TV, the firm” to find out more details.

“This Monday on ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, justice will be done! The story that she hid for years comes to an end. The best kept secret of one of the most beloved characters, acclaimed and applauded by all Peruvians”, says the locution of the promotion.

Magaly Medina generates intrigue hours after the premiere of her program

The popular “Urraca” enjoyed her last days of vacation with her husband Alfredo Zambrano, with whom she traveled abroad. However, when she arrived at her house, she used her Instagram account to send a message to her followers to generate expectation for the premiere of the new season of her space on ATV.

“By the way, for those who were waiting for me, there are some who were waiting for me. Not everything is critical and bad comments, I address them. And, of course, I’m not going to disappoint you, this Monday hold on to your seats, because you don’t know what I’m bringing,” he said.

Users believe that the ‘bomb’ would be about Paolo Guerrero

After the announcement of Magaly Medina about a ‘bomb’ for his premiere program, in Instarándula his followers were asked who they think would star in said news this Monday. Among the various answers, the name of Paolo Guerrero appears several times.

It should be noted that the spot on “Magaly TV, the firm” refers to a character loved and acclaimed by the Peruvian public.

Magaly returns to entertain her audience

Some days ago, Magaly Medina He was already announcing his return to the entertainment space that he drives on ATV. Likewise, he assured that he returns to his usual schedule to provide entertainment content to his audience despite the situation in the country.

“Well, I would have liked to rest a little more from the daily work of making my program, but I think these are difficult times and the public must be entertained,” he commented.

Magaly Medina announced her triumphant return to TV with a hilarious promotional video. Photo: Composition/ATV Capture

Magaly Medina imitated Antonela Roccuzzo

Magaly Medina moved her followers by recreating Antonela Roccuzzo’s viral dance shared by Lionel Messi during her 2022 Christmas evening. In the video posted on her Instagram account, the TV host can be seen on the edge of her pool wearing a bikini and a bathing suit while dancing to the rhythm of “Pa’ la selección”.