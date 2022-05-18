Magaly Medina Nothing was saved when showing on “Magaly TV, the firm” the compromising messages between Martín Vizcarra and Zully Pinchi, former candidate for Congress for Somos Perú. The driver mentioned that the former president would have been unfaithful to his wife, because, according to the conversation, both politicians agreed to a secret meeting in a hotel in Cusco and treated each other as a couple.

Magaly Medina’s reaction

“It seems that he took advantage of the Cusco sun to invite a friend and stay in a hotel. So that no one would suspect, she told him to say that she was Rudy Ramos’s girlfriend, that she is like her campaign manager, like her closest adviser, “said the ATV presenter.

Then, the television figure launched harsh qualifications against the former president. “What cheats are these. A married man, but this little woman seemed to care zero… how are there these women who don’t care that the man is married, and he, gambler, liar, cheat; We have already had this guy as president look at your moral character, “he said.

Also, at one point, Magaly Medina invited Zully Pinchi to attend her program. “She is going to become famous, now people are going to look for her. We have to look for her, then, for her to come from her and for her to tell us about her adventure here. She is cordially invited, ma’am,” she noted.

Martín Vizcarra and Zully Pinchi: intimate chats

In the conversations it is read that Zully Pinchi tells Vizcarra: “I love you, I need to give you a hug and You don’t know how much I miss you, you are my baby, you are my king ”. At her turn, he replies: “I love you, see you later.” When they agree on their meeting, the politician asks him to impersonate another person at the hotel reception to avoid speculation: “Come in and ask for the name of Rudy Ramos, that is to avoid roches. I love you”.

Martín Vizcarra denies having been unfaithful

Given the spread of alleged affectionate chats between Martín Vizcarra and Zully Pinchi, the former president granted an interview to RPP to clarify the facts. When asked about a possible intimate meeting with the former legislator at the Monasterio Hotel, Vizcarra Cornejo flatly denied said possibility.

“ I have not met under the conditions they have said. Absolutely false. I have not been unfaithful! (…) Let’s see, take out audios, enter the room, let them see”, he specified.

Magaly spreads photos of Martín Vizcarra with a woman who would be Zully Pinchi

Magaly Medina dedicated several minutes to what happened with Martín Vizcarra in the latest edition of her program this Tuesday, May 17. The driver addressed the alleged infidelity of the former president and showed some photos with Zully Pinchi that would compromise him even more.

“Through the gossip, a lady passes us a photo of Vizcarra at the airport, from February 27. We have the whole conversation because she (the young woman) recognizes Vizcarra and takes photos of him, ”she indicated.