He said it all. Magaly Medina referred to the trial brought against her by Rosario Guadalupe, mother of Jefferson Farfán, for the alleged crime of defamation, after the ATV presenter called her a ‘bawd’. This Wednesday, November 22, the Superior Court of Justice of Lima acquitted the ‘Magpie‘; However, this ruling is given in the first instance, so the mother of the national soccer player could appeal.

What did Magaly Medina say about the trial with Jefferson Farfán’s mother?

During the last edition of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’Magaly Medina used a few initial minutes of the program to give her opinion on the ruling of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima and appreciated the neutrality they used during the process.

“I must thank the justice system of my country because they have behaved up to the circumstances, after we reported here a series of irregularities that, as natural persons and protected by the constitution… I believe that every person has the right to legitimate defending”the small screen host mentioned at the beginning.

On the other hand, Medina seemed quite calm and assured that “she is not going to celebrate” or mock her victory in court, just as she did. Jefferson Farfan in the past.

“I’m not going to boast here like Jefferson Farfán does every time he wins some instance. I’m not going to emit mocking giggles here. I’m not going to have a party nor am I going to throw a photo of him on the floor. I’m not going to do things “What he does because I understand that he is an immature person who must have a kind of visceral hatred for me, and I don’t know why… I have never met him, I don’t know him, I don’t know who he is, he would never be my friend.”said Magaly.