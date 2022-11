Venezuela’s return to the integration organization was one of the topics of conversation between the dictator and Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tuesday. | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro announced this Thursday (3) that the country will return to the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) – an integration organization from which the Caribbean nation withdrew in 2006 by decision of then President Hugo Chávez – after that on Tuesday (1st) he anticipated that he was analyzing this possibility.

“We are determined to join the Andean Community of Nations with all our productive capacity, our commercial capacity and a growing economy. It’s time, it’s time,” the Venezuelan dictator said in a televised act.

Venezuela’s possible re-entry into the CAN was one of the issues raised by Maduro and Colombian President Gustavo Petro during a meeting in Caracas on Tuesday, although at the time it was not officially finalized.

The Andean Pact, also known as the Cartagena Agreement, was signed in 1969 by Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru, while Venezuela joined in 1973.

Chile abandoned it in 1976, during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, while Venezuela announced its withdrawal in 2006, after Chávez assured that the CAN was “mortally wounded” by the free trade agreement negotiations that Colombia and Peru had undertaken with the United States. United.