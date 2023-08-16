The Madagascar’s chief of staff, Romy Andrianarisoa, has been detained by UK authorities on charges of alleged bribery. According to the accusations, Andrianarisoa would have requested a bribe of 225,000 Swiss francs (around 234,000 euros) and a 5 percent stake to a British mining company in exchange for granting an operating permit in Madagascar.

The arrest took place in London last Thursday, when Andrianarisoa, who holds the position of chief of staff for President Andry Rajoelina, was arrested along with an adviser identified as Philippe Tabuteau, 54 years old and French nationality. The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) reported that the arrest occurred during a meeting where bribery was apparently to be discussed.

Romy Andrianarisoa, Madagascar's chief of staff, was arrested for alleged bribery.

After appearing in court on Saturday, both suspects have been provisionally detained until the next hearing, scheduled for September 8.

Andy Kelly, the head of the NCA’s International Corruption Unit, issued a statement in which he praised the collaboration between various institutions to carry out this operation. Kelly also expressed his thanks to the Gemfields company, as it was this company that alerted the UK authorities to the situation.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from Europa Press, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.