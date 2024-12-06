The French president, Emmanuel Macron, this Friday, opened the door to entering into negotiations “without preconditions” with the socialists to unblock the political situation in the country after the motion of censure that ended the conservative government Michel Barnier.

This was stated by the leader of the Socialist Party (PS), Olivier Faureat the end of a meeting of more than an hour at the Elysée with the head of state, within the round of meetings that Macron holds with the different political groups.

Faure explained to the press that he had demanded from the president “a change of direction” in politics, in line with the result of the legislative elections of July 7, in which the left alliance in which the PS and La France Insoumise (LFI) of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, communists and environmentalists won in number of seats.

“We have reminded you that has to appoint a left-wing prime minister and that we will not participate in any government led by a right-wing prime minister“said the leader of the socialists. In addition, Macron promised to also establish contact with the rest of the components of the left alliance, who had not initially been summoned to the Elysée.

The socialist leader, who attended accompanied by the heads of his party’s parliamentary groups in the National Assembly, Boris Vallaudand the Senate, Patrick Kenner, He considered that his willingness to dialogue with the president does not constitute “a betrayal” to the rest of the left-wing partners, as LFI has reproached him for. Its leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, indicated that Faure attended that meeting without the rest of the alliance members.

“I speak on behalf of the socialists,” Faure responded, “and for the interest of the country that needs a solution, because the institutional blockade can have serious consequences for the French.” “There is no betrayal. We are not willing to assume the continuity of ‘Macronism’. We have come to say that we want a left-wing policy and to ask for a left-wing prime minister, after the experience of Barnier, who had no legitimacy,” he insisted.

The PS proposes the formation of a provisional Government, until elections can be called again in the summer, and on the basis of minimum commitments with different parties, including the moderate right, to overcome the current blockade. The Socialists thus take a step forward in opening contacts with Macron, who in a television intervention on Thursday night promised to name a replacement for Barnier “in the coming days.”

This afternoon the president receives representatives of Los Republicanos, the traditional right, from which some voices flatly reject the nomination of a left-wing prime minister. The most strict in this sense was the current acting Minister of the Interior, Bruno Retailleau, representative of the most conservative wing of his party and considered close to the extreme right, who closed the door to all the components of the left alliance.