The French president has organized this Thursday an inter-ministerial crisis meeting after the second consecutive night of riots in reaction to the death of a minor under 17 years of age by police shots in the city of Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris.

Macron referred at the beginning of the meeting, which took place at the Ministry of the Interior, a few hundred meters from the Élysée Palace, to the “scenes of violence” in recent hours “against the institutions of the Republic” that “they are unjustifiable”.

The president, who has also denounced in preliminary words open to the press, the “recovery attempts” of the death of the young Naël by the shots of the forces of order, insisted that now it is necessary to “protect the institutions” and prepare the next few days for calm to return.

Violence erupted after a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by police during a traffic stop in Nanterre on June 27, 2023.

The meeting, which began shortly before 8:30 in the morning (6:30 GMT), was attended in particular by the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, who canceled a trip she had planned today in the Vendée department, the Interior Ministers, Gérald Darmanin ; and Justice, Éric Dupond-Moretti.

The purpose of this inter-ministerial meeting was to examine the situation after a new night of riots in the Paris region, but also in several other cities in the country, such as Toulouse, Evreux or Tourcoing, in which there were at least 150 detainees, according to the minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin.

Several dozen law enforcement officers were injured in these altercations, in which not only dozens of vehicles were set on fire, but also public buildings such as town halls, police stations or schools.

Among the town halls that went up in flames was that of Garges le Gonesse, on the northern outskirts of Paris.



At the origin of everything is the death in Nanterre on Tuesday morning of a young man who was driving without a license a yellow sports Mercedes rented by an acquaintance and who, after being stopped by a couple of policemen, was shot at point blank range by one of the agents when he started the vehicle to try to escape.

The two officers initially said they fired because they had been threatened, but theyThe images recorded by several witnesses denied his version and made it clear that the young man’s escape did not endanger his integrity.

