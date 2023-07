Thursday, July 20, 2023, 9:44 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

New faces in the French government, but without major changes, after the riots at the end of June and beginning of July over the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old boy, at the hands of the Police. President Emmanuel Macron keeps in the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers