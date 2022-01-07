This Friday, January 7, the official inauguration of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union was held. Emmanuel Macron received the 27 European Commissioners in Paris, including the current President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Jean Monnet and Simone Veil, two pillars of the construction of the region, were honored at the Pantheon.

French President Emmanuel Macron received the French presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) for the next six months on Friday. He promised to promote the strategic power and sovereignty of the bloc.

“We will together propose our vision of a European security architecture,” Emmanuel Macron said.

The autonomy of the region is an idea that Macron has defended since he came to power five years ago; Now, with the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, he affirmed that he will seek to make it a reality.

“This semester, the bloc will finalize the so-called strategic compass of the EU; its geopolitical strategy focused on the development of defensive capacity. That will allow us to have a common European position in NATO and act together in a more coordinated way, “said Macron, adding several ambitious proposals to also improve the region’s technological autonomy.

Macron and Von der Leyen also referred, in the event held at the Elysee Palace, to the strong tension that exists between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the violent situation that erupted in clashes between protesters and the Kazakhstan public force.

“I am following the situation in Kazakhstan with great concern. The rights and safety of citizens are paramount and must be protected and I call for an end to the violence. The European Union stands ready to offer its help.” Von der Leyen said.

“I share the views of the president, we are both concerned, very attentive, we have called for the de-escalation and we are very mobilized in this new context to be active,” added Macron.

A decisive period for the bloc

Amid diplomatic tensions on the external borders of the European Union, with the Covid-19 pandemic worsening in the region and in the face of the French presidential elections, von der Leyen expressed his tranquility by leaving the power of the Council in the hands of Macron.

“I am satisfied that a country with the political weight and experience of France is assuming the presidency of the Council at such a delicate moment. France’s voice speaks loud and clear, and France holds Europe at its heart, “he said.

Among the main issues that France wants to develop at the head of the European Commission is the introduction of a minimum wage for the bloc and a carbon tax for imported products and the reform of EU tax rules.

A tribute to outstanding European figures

The French President and the President of the Commission also paid a tribute in memory of Simone Veil and Jean Monnet at the Pantheon in France, highlighting their contribution to European history.

Giant portraits of the late French politician Simone Veil, right, and diplomat Jean Monne, left, are displayed outside the Pantheon before a tribute ceremony at the French Pantheon in Paris, Friday, January 7, 2022. © Ludovic Marin / AP

Veil was a Holocaust survivor who repeatedly broke down barriers for women in politics. She led the fight for the legalization of abortion in France and was the first female president of the European Parliament. Monnet was one of the founding fathers of the European Union.

With AP and Reuters